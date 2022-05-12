PROVO, UT - NOVEMBER 12: General view of LaVell Edwards Stadium during the game between the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the Brigham Young Cougars on November 12, 2016 in Provo Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

This season's matchup between BYU and Utah State could be their last encounter for a while.

On Thursday, both schools confirmed that BYU cancelled the games scheduled from 2023 to 2026. Their contract allowed the Cougars to void these matchups on account of them moving to the Big 12 next year.

"Utah State and BYU have a long-standing history of annual competition on the football field and our goal is to continue the rivalry," USU Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hartwell said in the team's statement. "While we are disappointed to see the series go away for now, we are committed to working with BYU to find scheduling opportunities in the future."



Some fans called it "disappointing" and "a big bummer" to see the in-state rivalry vanish.

Other BYU fans, however, are ready to move on from the Mountain West Conference.

There's a lot of history between these schools. BYU and Utah State have faced off 90 times since their first matchup exactly 100 years ago. The Cougars have a 50-37-3 edge over the Aggies, winning the last two showdowns in 2019 and 2021.

They'll still face off this season on September 29 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Without knowing when they'll meet again, that contest will have a lot of bragging rights on the line.