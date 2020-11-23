BYU Reportedly Turned Down Major Program’s Offer To Play

BYU reportedly had the chance to play a Power 5 program next weekend, but the Cougars decided to pass on that opportunity.

The Washington vs. Washington State rivalry game has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Cougars’ program.

“This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy due to Washington State not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols,” the Pac-12 said in a statement.

The Pac-12 is allowing programs to reach out for non-conference games in the wake of cancelations due to an opponent. So, that’s reportedly what Washington did.

The Huskies reportedly reached out to BYU. The Cougars are one of the best teams in the country this season. They’re 9-0, ranked No. 8 overall.

However, BYU reportedly said no thanks.

“(Washington) had reached out yesterday but was told BYU wanted to wait until after the CFP rankings Tuesday to gauge their place,” he reported.

The game is now off the table, per reports.

SOURCES: #BYU turned down the opportunity to play #Washington this coming weekend. UDub had reached out yesterday but was told BYU wanted to wait until after the CFP rankings Tuesday to gauge their place. "It's off the table." — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 23, 2020

It’s disappointing to see BYU pass on the chance to play a Power 5 team, but maybe the Cougars are waiting for someone else.

We’ll find out in the coming weeks.