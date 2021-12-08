C.J. McCollum Receives Tough Injury Diagnosis

The Portland Trail Blazers have received some tough injury news for star shooting guard C.J. McCollum.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, McCollum has a pneumothorax — or a collapsed right lung — and will be further evaluated.

Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has a pneumothorax (collapsed right lung) and will be further evaluated, team says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 8, 2021

McCollum was forced to leave Saturday night’s loss to the Boston Celtics with a rib injury. Initial X-Rays gave encouraging results with no signs of fractures to the ribcage, but he was still sidelined for Monday’s game loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Blazers’ “further evaluation” of McCollum’s injury will likely result in a more defined timeframe for his return.

This is a major blow to a team that is already struggling with a slew of injury issues. Portland is already without superstar point guard Damian Lillard (abdomen), Anfernee Simons (ankle) and Nassir Little (ankle) — but they each should be returning to the court soon.

Through 20 games this year, McCollum is averaging 20.6 points per game on 42.4 percent shooting from the field. He’s also been rumored as a key piece in some possible trade deals this season.

The Blazers have lost six of their last seven games and will take on the red-hot Golden State Warriors Wednesday night.