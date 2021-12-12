Look: C.J. Stroud Has An Awesome Heisman Trophy Suit

Ohio State freshman C.J. Stroud may not be the favorite to win this year’s Heisman Trophy, but maybe he’s hoping his suit game can change a few minds.

Stroud was outstanding for the Buckeyes in 2021. As a first-year starter, Stroud threw for 3,862 yards and 38 touchdowns while completing nearly 70-percent of his passes. Unfortunately for Stroud, his Heisman chances took a bit of a hit after his team’s loss to Michigan in the last week of the regular season.

Nevertheless, Stroud is still one of the top-four finalists in this year’s race. He’s joined by: Alabama QB Bryce Young, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, and Wolverines pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

The Heisman Trophy, college football’s biggest prize for an individual player, will be awarded on Saturday night. 📹 Let’s look at some highlights from the four finalists for the honor: https://t.co/BjK2Ioz6k6 — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 11, 2021

Should Stroud hear his name called, he would become the eighth Heisman Trophy winner in Ohio State history. And the first since quarterback Troy Smith in 2006. He’d also have to flash the “Block O” pattern lining his jacket, with all seven of the former Buckeyes winners appearing inside the letters.

The Heisman Trophy presentation takes place at 8 PM ET on ESPN.