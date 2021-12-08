C.J. Stroud Has Blunt Comment About Ohio State’s 2 Losses

The Ohio State Buckeyes season ended as it began. With surprising losses. For the first time since 2011, “the team up north” beat OSU 42-27. Effectively ending any chance at the Bucks chances of making the College Football Playoff.

Prior to that, Ohio State’s only loss came to Oregon in Week 2, when the Ducks ran OSU’s defense off the field. But quarterback C.J. Stroud is still confident in the Buckeyes program going forward.

CJ Stroud: "We lost two games this year. I don't think either of those teams are better than us. "But you have to show those teams respect because college football is about which team is the best on that day." — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) December 8, 2021

“We lost two games this year. I don’t think either of those teams are better than us,” Stroud said, per Saturday Tradition’s Dustin Schutte. “But you have to show those teams respect because college football is about which team is the best on that day.”

At 10-2, Ohio State finished the year ranked No. 6 in the country. They’re now locked into a New Year’s Day Rose Bowl appearance against Pac-12 champion Utah.

The Heisman Trophy, college football’s biggest prize for an individual player, will be awarded on Saturday night. 📹 Let’s look at some highlights from the four finalists for the honor: https://t.co/ZT5p4Cy3co — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 8, 2021

C.J. Stroud himself is a Heisman trophy finalist. The freshman QB put up outstanding numbers for Ohio State in his first year. Stroud completed just under 71-percent of his passes for 3,862 yards and 38 touchdowns to just 5 picks.

Stroud joins signal-callers Bryce Young and Kenny Pickett on the ballot, as well as Michigan pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson.