C.J. Stroud Has Brutally Honest Message For His Critics

We're getting closer and closer to the College Football Playoff getting underway.

The two semifinal games are set to take place on Saturday (Dec. 31) and there is a lot on the line. The winners of the two games (Georgia-Ohio State, Michigan-TCU) will advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 9.

For Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud, he's excited to play the Bulldogs but doesn't think he has anything to prove against them.

"I don’t want to prove anybody wrong. I want to prove people I love right," Stroud said.

Fans don't like the statement, but there's really nothing wrong with it. He still wants to play well and prove to the people he cares about that he can lead this team to a title.

Stroud is also set to be a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and has accomplished almost everything he's wanted to while he's been with the program.

He'll look to get within one game of a national title on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET.