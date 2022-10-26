C.J. Stroud Has Surprising Reason For Choosing Ohio State

COLUMBUS, OHIO - OCTOBER 01: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball during the first quarter of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) Ben Jackson/Getty Images

There are plenty of reasons to attend Ohio State: tradition, history, excellent coaching... But according to star QB C.J. Stroud, none of that was the reason he came to Columbus.

“I didn’t come to Ohio State for no coach or nothing," Stroud said via Buckeyes beat reporter Griffin Strom. "I came here for Julian, Jaxon and Gee. They’re the ones who recruited me.”

Those are as good of reasons as any to join a program.

Since taking over the Bucks' starting job, Stroud has thrown for 6,458 yards and 72 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions in 19 games; all while completing 71% of his pass attempts.

Ohio State's offense is as unstoppable as any with weapons all over the field and more on the way with how Brian Hartline has been recruiting.

With a huge test against No. 13 Penn State on Saturday, OSU will face its last real test before The Game on Nov. 26.