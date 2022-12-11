C.J. Stroud Makes His Opinion On Georgia Very Clear

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the first quarter of the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

20 days removed from Ohio State and Georgia's New Year's Eve showdown in the College Football Playoff, Buckeyes quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud is looking forward to the matchup.

Speaking on the No. 1 team during his trip to New York, Stroud had a lot of great things to say about the Bulldogs. Explaining via DawgNation.com:

I’ve been watching film for a little while now. I mean, they’re a great, great team. Both offense, defense, special teams. They do a lot of good things. They know what they want to do. They know their weaknesses, and they protect those really well. I definitely think they have very little to no weaknesses, so I’m very excited to going ahead and play.

Georgia enters the semifinal as a 6.5-point favorite over OSU.

It will certainly be a challenge for the Buckeyes. But outside of the loss to Michigan, Ohio State has largely dominated all season long.