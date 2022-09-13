C.J. Stroud Reacts To College Football's Crazy Upsets

COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 17: Quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

They don't call it "any given Saturday" for no reason.

There were a lot of upsets during Week 2 of the college football season and that's "exciting" according to Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Stroud knows that teams will be coming for the Buckeyes every week since they're one of the best teams in the country.

"I think it's exciting. I know some teams took some losses, but it just shows you can lose to anybody. Everybody's coming to take your spot in the rankings. We don't want to learn that the hard way again," Stroud said.

The end of Stroud's quote is a reference to what happened last year during Week 2. Ohio State came into its game against Oregon as big favorites, but lost, 35-28.

The Buckeyes will take on the Toledo Rockets this Saturday as they try and get to 3-0 before conference play starts.

Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. ET.