C.J. Stroud Reveals What Fueled Him During Rose Bowl

CJ Stroud looks to pass for Ohio State.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 02: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to throw during a game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021.(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud had a Rose Bowl to remember.

The Buckeyes’ redshirt freshman quarterback threw for 573 yards and six touchdowns in the epic win over Utah on Saturday afternoon.

Stroud revealed following the game that he was motivated by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan at the end of the regular season.

“What motivated us wasn’t just this game, but the previous game,” said Stroud, according to Griffin Strom of elevenwarriors.com. “I know that was my motivation, just getting that bad taste out of our team’s mouth and ending the season the right way.”

Ohio State improved to 11-2 with the win over Utah in the Rose Bowl.

The Buckeyes will get Stroud back for the 2022 season and should contend for a College Football Playoff spot.

