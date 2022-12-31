C.J. Stroud's Mother Says He Received Death Threats

C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes have had a tough path to the College Football Playoff.

In a massive game against the rival Michigan Wolverines, Stroud and the Buckeyes closed out their season with an embarrassing blowout loss at home.

This loss sparked outrage from college football "fans."

Stroud's mother said the Heisman Trophy finalist received death threats after this regular-season finale.

“I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”

Ohio State will face off against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl later this evening.

If Stroud and the Buckeyes can mount an upset, they could be in for a rematch with the Wolverines in this year's National Championship game.