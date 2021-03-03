Cade Klubnik, No. 5 QB In 2022 Class, Announces Commitment

As we continue through the 2021 college football offseason, the 2022 early commitments are already starting to role in.

On Tuesday evening, Clemson landed yet another top-tier recruit. 4-star quarterback Cade Klubnik took to Instagram to announce his commitment to the Tigers’ program, including an extensive commitment video.

Currently attending Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, Klubnik is a top-100 recruit and No. 5 pro style quarterback in the 2022 class, per 247Sports composite rankings. In 2020, he led his Westlake squad to a 6A D-I state championship victory over intense Texas competition. With his wealth of experience and a solid 6-foot-2, 186 lbs frame, Klubnik should be able to adjust to an elite level of college football fairly quickly.

Heading into the 2021 season, sophomore quarterback DJ Uiagelei (started two games for Clemson this year) is expected to take over the starting role — and redshirt sophomore Taisun Phommachanh will be the back up. With no quarterbacks committed in this year’s incoming 2021 class, Klubnik will arrive in Clemson ready to battle for position with these two returning Tigers.

Klubnik is the highest ranked player to join Clemson’s already strong 2022 recruiting class. Currently ranked No. 17 in 247Sports recruiting rankings, the Tigers now have four 4-star recruits committed to join the roster in 2022. Along with Klubnik, the program will add offensive tackles Collin Sadler and Blake Miller — as well as wide receiver Adam Randall.

As this season goes on, expect dominant recruiter Dabo Swinney to keep adding big names to this list.