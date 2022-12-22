Caitlin Clark Made NCAA History On Wednesday Afternoon

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - FEBRUARY 24: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes shoots a free throw against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena on February 24, 2022 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

For those that may not know... Caitlin Clark is that girl.

On Wednesday, the Iowa superstar tied Elena Delle Donne as the fastest player to reach 2,000 career points in the fewest amount of games (75) in men's or women's Division-I basketball in nearly two decades.

Fans reacted to Clark's fantastic feat on social media.

"Two tremendous hoopers," tweeted Ellie French.

"Caitlin bringing the heat like usual. Congrats to her on this incredible accomplishment! We love seeing athletes we covered in high school succeed at the next level," commented CISNtv.

"Women ball too," another user said.

"She a f---in bucket so I ain’t surprised."

"GOAT THINGS," another replied.

"She is fire from 3," another user said. "Puts up from Curry distance and knocks em down."

Clark is currently third in the nation in scoring, averaging 27.5 points per game to go along with 7.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

All while helping the No. 13 Hawkeyes to a 10-3 start.