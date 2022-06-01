Caitlyn Jenner Makes Her Opinion On Lia Thomas Extremely Clear

SAN FRANCISCO - AUGUST 25: Caitlyn Jenner speaks to the media outside the Turk-Hyde Mini Park during a tour the Tenderloin on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in San Francisco, Calif. Jenner is running for governor of California. (Yalonda M. James/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, an interview featuring former Penn swimmer Lia Thomas aired on ABC. She discussed her controversial season and all the backlash that came with it.

Thomas won gold in the 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA championships in March. She became the first transgender athlete to win an individual title in college athletics.

During her interview with ABC, Thomas addressed the narrative that transgender women are ruining women's athletics.

"Trans women competing in women's sports does not threaten women's sports as a whole," Thomas declared. "Trans women are a very small minority of all athletes. The NCAA rules regarding trans women competing in women's sports have been around for 10-plus years. And we haven't seen any massive wave of trans women dominating."

On Wednesday, Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner shared her thoughts on Thomas.

"This is not Lia Thomas’ fault," Jenner said, via Fox News. "She played by the rules … Really, my concerns are with the NCAA. Their rules have to be a lot more stringent. I think they have to be more difficult. I don’t think just one year of hormone replacement therapy is enough."

Jenner continued: "I'm not blaming her. I'm just blaming the system right now. That has to be looked at."

Even though it may seem like Jenner softened her stance on Thomas, she remains adamant that "biological men should play in women’s sports."

Jenner believes there are "massive physical advantages" present for Thomas, such as her height, reach and hands.