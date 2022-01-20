Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To The NCAA Swimming Controversy

On Wednesday night, the NCAA updated its policy regarding transgender participation in sports. The reason this happened is because there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Lia Thomas, a female swimmer at Penn.

Thomas, who previously competed on the men’s team, could break several all-time NCAA records. That has led to a plethora of questions about how the NCAA should handle transgender athletes.

Well, the newest policy from the NCAA “aligns transgender student-athlete participation for college sports with recent policy changes from the U.S. and International Olympic Committees.” In other words, eligibility will be determined by each sport’s governing body.

During an appearance on Fox News, Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner shared her thoughts on this topic. She believes biological males should not be competing in women’s sports.

“I’ve said from the beginning, biological boys should not be playing in women’s sports,” Jenner said. “We need to protect women’s sports.”

Jenner went on to detail why she feels this way.

“She [Lia Thomas] knows when she’s swimming she’s beating the competition by two laps. She was born a biological boy,” Jenner added. “She was raised as a biological boy. Her cardiovascular system is bigger, her respiratory system is bigger, her hands are bigger, she can swim faster. That’s a known.”

Caitlyn Jenner slams trans swimmer Lia Thomas on Fox News: "It’s unfortunate that this is happening. I don’t know why she’s doing it… All of this woke world that we are living in right now is not working." pic.twitter.com/NMnok6RWgN — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 19, 2022

The NCAA’s board of governors is expected to discuss this topic once again this week.

We’ll see if there are any major changes to the NCAA’s policy regarding transgender participation in sports.