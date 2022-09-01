Cal Ripken Jr. Weighs In On Debut: MLB World Reacts

TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 17: Hall of famer and former Baltimore Oriole Cal Ripken Jr. looks on prior to game three of the American League Championship Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Cleveland Indians at Rogers Centre on October 17, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles promoted top prospect Gunnar Henderson to the Major League for Wednesday night's matchup against the Cleveland Guardians.

The 21-year-old infielder looked right at home in the MLB, blasting a home run in his second career at-bat.

The baseball world took notice of this elite rookie debut. Even former Orioles superstar Cal Ripken Jr. chimed in.

"Oh," the Baseball Hall of Famer wrote alongside a "looking eyes" emoji.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this approval from Ripken.

"Been awhile since I’ve been this excited about O’s Baseball Iron Man," one fan wrote.

"You like that Cal? We all do," another said.

"Ok, so Cal Ripkin Jr. weighing in is pretty nice," another added.

The Orioles selected Henderson directly out of high school with a second-round pick in the 2019 draft. Since then, he's breezed through the Minor League ranks, moving up to Triple-A earlier this season. Through 122 games this season, he's notched a .297/.416/.531 slash line with 19 home runs and 76 RBI.

Henderson is playing third base and batting sixth in the order during tonight's game against the Guardians.