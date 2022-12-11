Caleb Williams' Message For Fellow Finalists Went Viral

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans scrambles out of the pocket during the second quarter against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy by a hefty margin on Saturday night.

Williams, who had one heck of a season as USC's quarterback, won the majority of the first-place votes and also won the final point total by over 600 votes.

He beat out fellow quarterbacks Max Duggan, C.J. Stroud, and Stetson Bennett to win the award. During his acceptance speech, he was happy about that but was also upset that he wasn't competing in the College Football Playoff this season, unlike the other three finalists.

"I may be standing up here today, but y’all get to go to the College Football Playoff. Guess you can’t win them all," Williams said.

Williams led USC to an 11-win regular season but lost in the Pac-12 Championship Game to Utah. Had the Trojans won that game, they would've been in the CFP.

He'll look to lead them to the CFP next season while also being a strong contender for the Heisman yet again.