Caleb Williams Reveals Hardest Part About Leaving Oklahoma

Earlier this year, Caleb Williams followed head coach Lincoln Riley — transferring from Oklahoma to USC.

While Williams has enjoyed some early success in Southern California, he admits that it was difficult leaving the program that originally welcomed him as a five-star recruit in 2021.

“Yeah, it was challenging to say the least,” Williams told ESPN's Holly Rowe. “I was expecting my coach there for the next three, four years. And so, him leaving so abruptly, for sure affected me and then having to make a decision whether to stay at Oklahoma was probably one of the hardest challenges. I helped during the COVID time. You might have seen that I helped a majority of my class get there and commit so it was a bit hard for me to just kind of uproot everything and come out here (to USC). That was probably the hardest part is leaving those guys that I knew before I got there. The relationships I built when I got there, so that was the hardest part.

“And then when I actually hit the transfer portal, it was really tough after the game. There were so many questions about what I was gonna do and I was a bit flustered. It was a challenging situation because I really didn't know what was going on and what I was going to do, so I made a decision to just go in the transfer portal and see what my options (were) and see what I could do. Oklahoma made the decision and then I ended up making mine and I think it worked out for both places. I wish them the best.”