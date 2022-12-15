Caleb Williams Sends Clear Message On Playing In USC's Bowl Game

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams plans on playing in USC's Cotton Bowl matchup despite dealing with a hamstring injury.

“I’m doing well,” Williams said, per On3 Sports. “Hamstring is doing well. And I am confident that I will be out there.”

Williams suffered this hamstring injury during the Trojans' devastating Pac-12 Championship loss to Utah in early December — a loss that knocked them out of the College Football Playoff field.

Despite settling for a Cotton Bowl matchup, Williams still won't quit on his team. Playing through injuries in non-CFP bowls is becoming increasingly more rare around the college football world — particularly when it comes to NFL prospects like Williams.

As a sophomore, Williams still has one more season of college ball before he's eligible for the NFL Draft.

USC will face off against Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2.