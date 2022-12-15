Skip to main content
Caleb Williams Sends Clear Message On Playing In USC's Bowl Game

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans scrambles out of the pocket during the second quarter against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams plans on playing in USC's Cotton Bowl matchup despite dealing with a hamstring injury.

“I’m doing well,” Williams said, per On3 Sports. “Hamstring is doing well. And I am confident that I will be out there.”

Williams suffered this hamstring injury during the Trojans' devastating Pac-12 Championship loss to Utah in early December — a loss that knocked them out of the College Football Playoff field.

Despite settling for a Cotton Bowl matchup, Williams still won't quit on his team. Playing through injuries in non-CFP bowls is becoming increasingly more rare around the college football world — particularly when it comes to NFL prospects like Williams.

As a sophomore, Williams still has one more season of college ball before he's eligible for the NFL Draft.

USC will face off against Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2.