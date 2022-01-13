Caleb Williams Reportedly Met With 2 Major Schools

Caleb Williams appears to be getting closer to a transfer decision, though he’s not there yet.

According to a report from ESPN, the Oklahoma Sooners transfer quarterback met with two major programs in recent days.

Williams, who announced his decision to enter the transfer portal following Lincoln Riley’s move to USC, reportedly spent time with the Trojans over the weekend. That’s not the only California school Williams is considering, though. According to ESPN, Williams is also considering UCLA.

“Caleb Williams spent the last day and a half meeting with coaches at UCLA, after spending time at USC over the weekend, per source. He’s expected to communicate and possibly visit more top programs before deciding where to play,” Kyle Bonagura tweeted on Wednesday night.

QB Caleb Williams spent the last day and a half meeting with coaches at UCLA, after spending time at USC over the weekend, per source. He’s expected to communicate and possibly visit more top programs before deciding where to play. — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) January 13, 2022

Williams is the top available transfer in college football. He was one of the country’s best quarterbacks as a freshman at Oklahoma.

The former five-star recruit is reportedly considering a number of schools, with his priority being about development for the National Football League.

According to ESPN, Williams could consider more schools in the days to come, but USC and UCLA are very much in play.