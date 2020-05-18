California Announces Decision On Return Of Professional Sports

The state of California has been among the most-aggressive and most-restrictive when it comes to the pandemic. But professional sports could soon be returning to the West Coast state.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that professional sports could return by June 1. They would be held without fans, of course, but that could potentially change down the line.

“Sporting events, pro sports, in that first week or so of June without spectators and modifications and very prescriptive conditions also can begin to move forward,” Newsom said on Monday.

Governor Gavin Newsom says professional sports in the state of California “in the first week or so of June, without spectators…can begin to move forward.” pic.twitter.com/GiC7EklXlD — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) May 18, 2020

Newsom had said in April that it was unlikely for football games to be played in front of fans this fall. That might still be the case, but we could at least have non-fan games.

“I’m not anticipating that happening in this state,” Newsom said in April of having games with fans. “We’ve all seen the headlines over the last couple days in Asia where they opening up certain businesses and now they’re starting to roll back those openings because they’re starting seeing some spread and there’s a boomerang. One has to be very cautious here, one has to be careful not to overpromise.”

Newsom’s Monday announcement is good news for sports like the MLB and NBA, which could look to return by June or July.

California is home to several professional baseball and basketball teams, including the Dodgers, Lakers, Clippers and Warriors.