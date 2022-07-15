California Gov. Gavin Newsom Reacts To UCLA Big Ten Decision: Fans React

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a bill signing ceremony at Nido's Backyard Mexican Restaurant on February 09, 2022 in San Francisco, California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signedlegislation to extend COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave for workers. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California Governor Gavin Newsom is not pleased by the way UCLA announced its decision to depart from the Pac-12 conference.

During a recent interview on The Issue Is, Newsom shared his thoughts on the Bruins' handling of the situation.

Newsom, chair of the University of California Board of Regents, said the state university system was kept completely in the dark.

"I read about it," Newsom said with obvious frustration. "I'm the governor, no big deal. But maybe a bigger deal is I'm chair of the UC regents, and I read about it... It was done in isolation. It was done without any oversight or support. It was done without any consideration to my knowledge."

"We were never consulted. Never asked for an opinion," he added. "They didn't even have the decency to provide a heads up. Trust me when I say this. We aren't going to be looking into it. We are looking into it within minutes after reading this."

The college football world took to Twitter to react to these words from Newsom.

"Lol..Newsom and his agenda. Sorry Gav, you are not in charge of this. His ego is being tested heavily in this interview as you can tell," one fan said.

"There is absolutely nothing your clown ass or the UC regents can do about it. They bounced to a far superior conference with 4-5 times the amount of revenue. This dude really thinks he’s a God…" another said.

"There’s nothing he or the courts can do. The deal is done. The Pac-12 ran itself like a minor league operation and they will eventually cease to exist as a result," another added.

The UC Regents will meet to discuss UCLA's move to the Big 10 later this month on July 21.