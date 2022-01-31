California Governor Criticized For NFC Championship Game Photo

California residents aren’t happy with Governor Gavin Newsom after a photo from the NFC Championship Game surfaced with him not wearing a mask.

Newsom was with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti at SoFi Stadium watching the 49ers take on the Rams with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Residents aren’t happy because they have a forced mask mandate at schools for children but they aren’t following the rules that they put in place.

Toddlers are being forced to wear masks all day long in school. Maybe one day they’ll be governor or the mayor of LA and they won’t have the follow the rules they impose on others. pic.twitter.com/YGJDZeBxGA — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) January 31, 2022

Despite that, both saw one heck of a game between these two teams. The Rams erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win, 20-17.

It’s the second time Sean McVay has led the Rams to the Super Bowl in the five seasons that he’s been there.

After Matt Gay hit the eventual game-winning kick, the Rams defense intercepted Jimmy Garoppolo which led to Matthew Stafford taking a knee three times.

The Super Bowl will be held in Los Angeles in a couple of weeks and it’s likely both Newsom and Garcetti may be more careful if they’re in attendance.