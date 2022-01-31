The Spun

California Governor Criticized For NFC Championship Game Photo

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

California residents aren’t happy with Governor Gavin Newsom after a photo from the NFC Championship Game surfaced with him not wearing a mask.

Newsom was with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti at SoFi Stadium watching the 49ers take on the Rams with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Residents aren’t happy because they have a forced mask mandate at schools for children but they aren’t following the rules that they put in place.

Despite that, both saw one heck of a game between these two teams. The Rams erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win, 20-17.

It’s the second time Sean McVay has led the Rams to the Super Bowl in the five seasons that he’s been there.

After Matt Gay hit the eventual game-winning kick, the Rams defense intercepted Jimmy Garoppolo which led to Matthew Stafford taking a knee three times.

The Super Bowl will be held in Los Angeles in a couple of weeks and it’s likely both Newsom and Garcetti may be more careful if they’re in attendance.

