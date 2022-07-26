Calvin Johnson Willing To Mentor Rookie: NFL World Reacts

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 27: Calvin Johnson #81 of the Detroit Lions catches a second quarter pass in front of Kyle Fuller #23 of the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 27, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

While Calvin Johnson and the Detroit Lions had an ugly divorce, he's still interested in helping the team.

Well, one player on the team to be specific. The Hall of Fame wide receiver revealed that he's willing to help mentor rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams.

"I don’t mind being that person to help guys alleviate that learning curve, especially with him being drafted highly," Johnson said. "So, it’s a lot of high expectations on him. I know what comes with that."

Fans know that Johnson mentoring the former Alabama star could prove to be an incredible tandem.

"Calvin and Jameson working together could be something special," one fan said.

"Calvin for the win," another fan said.

"These new Detroit teams utilizing it's veterans again and I'm loving it," a third fan said.

Fans are clearly loving the idea of a Hall of Fame wide receiver mentoring what could be the next great Lions wide receiver.