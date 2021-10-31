NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Calvin Ridley News

The Atlanta Falcons will be without star wide receiver Calvin Ridley for the foreseeable future this season.

Ridley announced on Sunday afternoon that he is stepping away from football to focus on his mental health. The former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver missed a game earlier this year for mental health reasons.

The Falcons wide receiver announced his decision on social media.

Ridley admitted that he needs to “step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing.”

The NFL world as a whole is coming together to show support for Ridley. While the specific reasons for his absence are unclear, mental health is incredibly important. The past year-plus have been tough on millions of people and Ridley should be praised for having the courage to step away in a time of need.

“I’m standing in that hole with you Calvin Ridley. Keep GOING! You one of them ones fasho,” Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas tweeted.

I’m standing in that hole with you @CalvinRidley1 . Keep GOING! You one of them ones fasho 🤞🏾 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) October 31, 2021

Many others have taken to social media to express their love for Ridley.

respect to @CalvinRidley1 this takes a lot of courage pic.twitter.com/fMJuJXK9EL — alex (@highlghtheaven) October 31, 2021

Really proud of Lane Johnson and Calvin Ridley being so open about their mental health struggles, I'm so happy the stigma around around athletes and mental health is being broken down — Rohan Singh (@haan_singh91) October 31, 2021

We should all be wishing Calvin Ridley the best as he goes through this 🙏 Always take care of yourself and each other. https://t.co/5H43zac59r — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) October 31, 2021

Calvin Ridley posts on his IG he is taking some time away from football. I genuinely hope he gets the support and help he needs. #RiseUpATL pic.twitter.com/OpUGe50b1z — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) October 31, 2021

Calvin Ridley is stepping away from football to focus on his mental health Get well soon 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YxLLwoDb2z — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 31, 2021

When healthy, Ridley is one of the most-dominant wide receivers in the game. Hopefully we’ll see him back on the field at some point soon.

For now, though, Ridley should take all the time he needs to focus on his mental health.