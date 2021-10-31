The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Calvin Ridley News

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley on the field.ATLANTA, GA OCTOBER 03: Atlanta wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) looks into the crowd while walking off the field following the conclusion of the NFL game between the Washington Football Team and the Atlanta Falcons on October 3rd, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons will be without star wide receiver Calvin Ridley for the foreseeable future this season.

Ridley announced on Sunday afternoon that he is stepping away from football to focus on his mental health. The former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver missed a game earlier this year for mental health reasons.

The Falcons wide receiver announced his decision on social media.

Ridley admitted that he needs to “step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing.”

The NFL world as a whole is coming together to show support for Ridley. While the specific reasons for his absence are unclear, mental health is incredibly important. The past year-plus have been tough on millions of people and Ridley should be praised for having the courage to step away in a time of need.

I’m standing in that hole with you Calvin Ridley. Keep GOING! You one of them ones fasho,” Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas tweeted.

Many others have taken to social media to express their love for Ridley.

When healthy, Ridley is one of the most-dominant wide receivers in the game. Hopefully we’ll see him back on the field at some point soon.

For now, though, Ridley should take all the time he needs to focus on his mental health.

