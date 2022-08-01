Calvin Ridley Is Trending Following The Deshaun Watson News

ATLANTA, GA OCTOBER 03: Atlanta wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) looks into the crowd while walking off the field following the conclusion of the NFL game between the Washington Football Team and the Atlanta Falcons on October 3rd, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After the surprising Deshaun Watson decision, which saw the three-time Pro Bowl QB suspended for six games following an unprecedented number of sexual misconduct allegations, Falcons star receiver Calvin Ridley began to trend on social media, Monday.

Ridley received an indefinite suspension through at the least the 2022 season for betting on NFL games last year.

Football fans couldn't help but notice the discrepancy in punishment between the two cases.

"Calvin Ridley seeing the Deshaun Watson suspension," tweeted Pardon My Take.

"[Calvin Ridley] was suspended an entire season for gambling $1500 on NFL parlays," said Outkick's Clay Travis. "Deshaun Watson got six games for 30 women accusing him of sexual assault."

"Calvin Ridley made a bet that his team will win a game in the NFL," commented Dov Kleiman. "He got suspended indefinitely, through at least the entire 2022 season and possibly more. He also lost $11.1 million in salary. Deshaun Watson meanwhile received 6 game suspension, he'll only lose less than $1M."

"LMAO," laughed ESPN's Erin Kate Dolan. "Meanwhile [Calvin Ridley] suspended whole season for placing a bet. Right."

"Calvin Ridley placed a legal bet on his team to win while not on the active roster and received a full season suspension. Absolutely pathetic."

If the suspension holds, Deshaun Watson will be able to return October 23 versus the Ravens.