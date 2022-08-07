Calvin Ridley Says He's Doing Great: NFL World Reacts

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: Russell Gage #14 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

It's going to be a bit weird not seeing Calvin Ridley suit up for the Atlanta Falcons this season.

Ridley was suspended for this entire upcoming season after the NFL caught him betting on games. He placed multi-legged parlay bets that included the Falcons winning, which is against NFL rules.

Despite the suspension and the season inching closer to starting, Ridley tweeted that he's in good spirits.

Ridley will be losing over $11M in salary for making the bets that added up to $1,500.

Fans are hopeful that he comes back stronger than ever next season.

Ridley finished the 2021 season with 31 receptions for 281 yards and two touchdowns.