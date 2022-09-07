Cam Akers Sends Clear Message Before Rams-Bills Game

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 09: Running back Cam Akers #23 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

After missing some time in August with an undisclosed injury issue, Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers doesn't have any injury designation ahead of Thursday's season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Some fans and analysts may still be worried about Akers' status, but the 23-year-old RB is ready to perform at 100 percent.

“I know I’m healthy,” Akers said, per Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register. “Everybody else will just get to see (Thursday). I’m not trying to go show anybody that I’m healthy. I’m just going to play my game.”

Akers missed almost the entire 2021 regular season after tearing his Achilles during the Rams' preseason. He returned for his team's season finale and all four games of their Super Bowl run.

Akers will share the starting load with Darrell Henderson and play ahead of rookie backup Kyren Williams. Each of these three running back options missed time earlier this preseason, but are without injury designations for Thursday's game.

The Rams will begin their title-defending season with a matchup against the Bills (a preseason Super Bowl favorite) at 8:20 p.m. ET.