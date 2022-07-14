Cam Heyward Reacts To The Steelers' Quarterback Situation

For the first time in his lengthy NFL career, Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward will begin the season without Ben Roethlisberger at the helm.

Following Big Ben's retirement after the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh organization is now on the hunt for its next starting quarterback. Heading into the 2022 season, the options are former Pro Bowler Mitch Trubisky, first-round pick Kenny Pickett and returning backup Mason Rudolph.

Heyward is looking forward to watching the QB battle unfold in preseason and training camp.

“We don’t know what it’s going to be by the time the season kicks off,” Heyward said, per Steelers Depot. “There’s a lot of football that’s gotta take place. All we’re doing in OTAs is running around in shorts. I’m excited to put on the pads and see how these guys deal with pressure in their face.”

While the Steelers' Week 1 starter is still uncertain, Heyward recently said Trubisky currently holds the lead in the QB race.

"It starts with Mitch," he said on his Not Just Football podcast. "... Right now he's our No. 1, but we don't know what it's gonna be by the time the season kicks off."

It'll certainly be interesting to keep an eye on this upcoming QB battle.