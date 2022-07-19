Cam Jordan Comment Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 24: Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints in action against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 24, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, veteran nose tackle Eddie Goldman announced his retirement from the NFL.

Earlier this offseason, Goldman signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons for the 2022 season.

The former Chicago Bear's short-lived stint in Atlanta, has people around the NFL world joking about the Falcons franchise — including New Orleans veteran Cam Jordan.

The Saints defensive end took a shot at his NFC South rival after this news broke.

"Sooo 13 days on the falcons and that was all he needed to make up his mind," Jordan wrote on Twitter.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this brutal burn.

"Need to report a murder," one fan wrote.

"Another sack against the Falcons for @camjordan94," another said.

"No other player embraces a rivalry as much as the fans like Cam does," another added.

According to ESPN's preseason poll, the Falcons rank No. 31 ahead of the 2022 season. A big reason for their near-bottom ranking is their lack of a pass rush — the unit Goldman was expected to improve.

Jordan is heading into his 12th season with the Saints fresh off five-straight Pro-Bowl selections.