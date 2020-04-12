Cam Jordan Names 5 Worst NFL QBs To Be Quarantined With

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan makes his living destroying quarterbacks. Over the last three seasons, the 30-year-old pass rusher has 40.5 sacks, including a career-high 15.5 in 2019.

In this time of social distancing and quarantining, it is tough to imagine Jordan sharing his space with any QBs. But if he had to, who would be the five he’d least like to be trapped with?

The five-time Pro Bowler was actually asked this exact question on “The Adam Lefkoe Show” recently. His choices were a motley crew, including the reigning Super Bowl MVP, a former NFL MVP and a member of the most legendary quarterbacking family.

Jordan’s picks for the QBs he’d least like to be quarantined with were Pittsburgh Steelers third-year pro Mason Rudolph, recently-retired two-time Super Bowl champ Eli Manning, Kansas City Chiefs superstar/Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, free agent Cam Newton and New York Jets young starter Sam Darnold. Jordan has his reasons for naming these five guys.

They range from the awkwardness of asking Rudolph about his infamous incident with Myles Garrett, Eli probably having to bring Peyton and Archie along, Cam’s wardrobe and more.

Cam Jordan listed out the five worst QBs to be quarantined with: ➖ Mason Rudolph

"What'd you really say?" ➖ Eli Manning

Would bring the family ➖ Patrick Mahomes

Too many accolades ➖ Cam Newton

Wardrobe ➖ Sam Darnold

"Punchable face" Drop yours ⏬ (via @LefkoeShow) pic.twitter.com/pAsMw5GBFg — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 11, 2020

This is the type of quirky content we can get behind while sports is on hiatus. Jordan was a good sport about the segment too?

Who would make your list of QBs you’d hate to be stranded with?