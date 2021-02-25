Cam Jordan Reveals Who’s Up Next At QB For The Saints

With Drew Brees’ expected retirement looming, the New Orleans Saints have some big decisions coming up at the quarterback position.

So far, the overwhelming assumption is that Jameis Winston will take over the starting role when/if Brees calls it quits. 10th year Saints defensive end and team leader Cam Jordan all but confirmed those assumptions with some recent comments.

During an appearance on the Great Dane Nation podcast with former New Orleans kicker Morten Andersen, Jordan was asked about his team’s ongoing QB situation.

“Jameis Winston up next I believe is what Sean Payton said,” Jordan said.

After five years as a starter with Tampa Bay, Winston made his way over to New Orleans for his first year in 2020. Prior to the start of this season, the former Florida State standout QB signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract to serve as the Saints’ backup.

With his contract expiring and an apparent responsibility increase in 2021, the franchise will have to sweeten that deal if they want to hold onto Winston this offseason.

When Brees missed multiple games with fractured ribs late in the 2020 season, the Saints elected to go with Taysom Hill as a quick-fix option — utilizing a option-heavy, run-focused offense until their Hall of Fame QB returned. In his four games (3-1) as a starter, Hill threw for 834 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Even though Winston has never started a game for the Saints, Jordan believes the former Pro Bowl Buccaneer is next up.

“Sean wouldn’t say he’s fighting for Jameis to be back if our goal was to have Taysom,” Jordan said. “But that’s, again, rare instances where it’s beyond my pay grade.”