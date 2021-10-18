Look: Cam Newton Had 2 Big Announcements Tonight

Veteran NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who’s been unsigned since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, had two big announcements in his latest video posted to YouTube.

Newton, speaking in his “Funky Friday” video, confirmed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine. The former MVP quarterback was not vaccinated at the time of his release by the Patriots. It’s possible that his vaccination status has played into his free agency.

Some have also questioned if Newton still wants to play football. He made an announcement about that, too.

“Hell yeah, I still want to play football,” Newton announced.

Free agent QB Cam Newton says, “Hell yeah, I still want to play football.” He also confirms he got vaccinated. More here: https://t.co/v6fDNJi0kC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2021

It will be interesting to see if Newton’s decision to get vaccinated prompts interest from teams across the league.

There might not be an obvious fit for Newton right now – at least as a starting quarterback – but there are certainly teams in need of a good backup.

And, of course, there are always injuries – Dak Prescott suffered a calf strain on Sunday – that could lead to a team needing a veteran like Newton.