NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cam Newton News

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday.HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 22: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots celebrates throwing a touchdown pass to teammate Damiere Byrd #10 in the third quarter during their game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Cam Newton has been out of the NFL since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, but he appears have taken a big step toward getting signed by someone.

On Sunday, the former MVP quarterback had two big announcements:

  • He’s been vaccinated
  • He absolutely wants to continue to play football

Newton made his announcements in a YouTube video. The former Patriots and Panthers quarterback discussed his decision to get vaccinated and his interest in still playing football. It remains to be seen if he’s going to sign with someone, though he admitted there’s been interest.

The NFL world is very interested to see what will happen with Newton moving forward. Some are skeptical that he’s deserving of a starting job.

“Cam has never been the same since he decided not to dive on the fumble in the SB. He is not a starter anymore. A solid backup? Absolutely. But he, much like Kap, wants to be a starter and get starter money, and he’s not worth that in 2021,” one fan tweeted.

Others, meanwhile, think he could be deserving of a starting gig.

“Teams that could use him: Cleveland, Denver, Seattle (if Geno Smith plays like trash), Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and the Giants,” another fan wrote.

Some think Newton should end up back in Carolina, where Sam Darnold has been struggling as of late.

Newton, 32, would be an ideal signing for a team dealing with a quarterback injury. The veteran quarterback could step right in and help a team manage an injury situation. Perhaps Newton is just waiting for the right opportunity.

