NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cam Newton News

Cam Newton has been out of the NFL since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, but he appears have taken a big step toward getting signed by someone.

On Sunday, the former MVP quarterback had two big announcements:

He’s been vaccinated

He absolutely wants to continue to play football

Newton made his announcements in a YouTube video. The former Patriots and Panthers quarterback discussed his decision to get vaccinated and his interest in still playing football. It remains to be seen if he’s going to sign with someone, though he admitted there’s been interest.

Free agent QB Cam Newton says, “Hell yeah, I still want to play football.” He also confirms he got vaccinated. More here: https://t.co/v6fDNJi0kC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2021

The NFL world is very interested to see what will happen with Newton moving forward. Some are skeptical that he’s deserving of a starting job.

“Cam has never been the same since he decided not to dive on the fumble in the SB. He is not a starter anymore. A solid backup? Absolutely. But he, much like Kap, wants to be a starter and get starter money, and he’s not worth that in 2021,” one fan tweeted.

Others, meanwhile, think he could be deserving of a starting gig.

“Teams that could use him: Cleveland, Denver, Seattle (if Geno Smith plays like trash), Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and the Giants,” another fan wrote.

Some think Newton should end up back in Carolina, where Sam Darnold has been struggling as of late.

I made a Photoshop of the next team he should play for pic.twitter.com/wNQTI93b7y — cay (@caymiendavis) October 18, 2021

Newton, 32, would be an ideal signing for a team dealing with a quarterback injury. The veteran quarterback could step right in and help a team manage an injury situation. Perhaps Newton is just waiting for the right opportunity.