Cam Newton Was Asked If He’s Open To A Backup Role

After a disappointing first season with the New England Patriots, Cam Newton’s NFL future is up in the air.

During an appearance on The Greg Hill Show Monday, Newton responded to questions about possibly accepting a backup role next season.

“Honestly it’s too early to tell,” Newton said. “Do I think I have starting talent? Absolutely. Do I think a lot of things I’ve done were devalued? Not the team’s perspective, probably the media’s perspective – absolutely.”

Flashes of that starter-level talent are still there, but the former NFL MVP certainly isn’t what he once was.

Newton’s first year with the Patriots saw some pretty wild swings. His best passing game of the season came in New England’s final contest against the New York Jets in Week 17, throwing 21/30 for 242 yard and three touchdowns. His worst came in a Week-7 loss to San Francisco, throwing 9/15 for 98 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions.

Newton finished the year throwing for just 2,657 yards through 15 games — his lowest total in a full season since he joined the league in 2011. His eight passing touchdowns were also by far the least in his career. Coming into 2020, Newton’s lowest total was 18 TDs in 2014.

On Sunday morning, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Cam Newton and the Patriots were likely to go their separate ways in 2021.

After the Patriots 28-14 win over the Jets on Sunday afternoon, Bill Belichick responded to the rumors. The veteran head coach said the reports were purely conjecture.

Newton’s response to questions about a potential move weren’t very helpful either.

“Listen, I have my desires,” Newton told reporters. “I know where my heart’s at. I know the things, who I am. But as far as that, I can’t really speak on it right now. But just my whole time here in New England has been a blessing. I’ve learned so much about myself, about great teammates, unbelievable coaching. Yeah, so I just see how it goes . . . from there.”

Whether it’s in a backup role or not, Cam Newton certainly still has the talent to be successful in this league.