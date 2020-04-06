You can apparently cross off one of the AFC teams rumored to be a potential destination for Cam Newton this offseason.

Newton, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, was released by the Carolina Panthers last month. The Heisman Trophy-winning QB remains without a team in early April.

The Buffalo Bills were mentioned by some as a potential landing spot for Newton. The Bills are coached by Sean McDermott, who spent six seasons as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator.

Josh Allen had a promising 2019 season, but the Bills could use some more depth at the position. Newton could provide that.

The Bills can reportedly be crossed off Newton’s list of possible teams, though. The Buffalo News reported on Sunday night that the AFC East team is not pursuing him.

#Bills not pursuing former #Panthers QB Cam Newton – The Buffalo News https://t.co/4C1vq41Ajw — Vic Carucci (@viccarucci) April 6, 2020

While disappointing for Newton, this isn’t too surprising. The Bills like Allen and don’t want to bring in another quarterback who would get a lot of attention.

It remains unclear who exactly will have interest in signing Newton, but the Chargers, Dolphins and Jaguars have been mentioned a lot.

Newton could reportedly end up waiting until after the NFL Draft to make a decision. The 2020 quarterback picture will be clearer then.