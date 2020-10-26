Cam Newton Shares Brutally Honest Admission After Sunday’s Loss

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton had one of the worst games of his NFL career on Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots were crushed by the 49ers at home, 33-6, at Gillette Stadium. New England fell to 2-4 on the season with the loss and has not looked like a playoff team.

Newton was terrible, throwing for less than 100 yards and three interceptions. He was benched for Jarrett Stidham early in the fourth quarter. However, Newton will remain the team’s starting quarterback moving forward.

The veteran NFL quarterback had a brutally honest admission on Monday, saying he needs to be much better.

“I have to get better and I’m adamant about it,” Newton told WEEI on Monday morning.

Newton shot down some theories about his poor play, which included the idea of “brain fog” following his positive COVID-19 test.

“No. My goodness. I’m hearing a lot of ‘what it could be.’ It’s simple. I have to play better,” Newton said on Monday morning.

It’s not just Newton who needs to play better, either. The Patriots as a whole need to improve and they need to do it in a hurry.

New England is currently outside of the playoff picture looking in. The Patriots are set to take on the Bills this Sunday.