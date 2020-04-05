There’s Reportedly 1 “No Brainer” Option For QB Cam Newton

One NFL team appears to make more sense than everyone else when it comes to Cam Newton’s free agency decision.

Newton, the former No. 1 overall pick, was released by Carolina last month. The Panthers have decided to move on from the former Auburn Tigers star at the beginning of the Matt Rhule era.

The former NFL MVP has been on the open market for a couple of weeks. There hasn’t been much interest in Newton yet, though.

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to be mentioned for Newton. ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio says they are the one “no brainer” option.

“Through nearly two weeks of free agency, no team has been linked to Newton. The Chargers continue to be the no-brainer option,” he wrote.

There are likely concerns about Newton’s health status – he missed the 2019 season – but he’s been posting throwing updates on Instagram.

The Chargers are currently heading into the 2020 season with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback. Los Angeles could also look to draft a quarterback in Round 1. The franchise has been linked to Justin Herbert.

Head coach Anthony Lynn admitted that his team could look at Newton, too.

“Cam’s a good quarterback,” Lynn said. “He’s done a lot of good things with the Panthers. He led them to a Super Bowl. Didn’t quite get the job done, but he was a big reason why they were there. He’s had some injuries, but if he’s healthy, he’ll be a good quarterback for somebody.”

Perhaps that “somebody” will be the Chargers.