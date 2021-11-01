The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston is out with a “significant” knee injury.

Many have suggested that the Saints make a run at Cam Newton. The free agent quarterback played in the NFC South for most of his career and is very familiar with the Saints. Newton could step in and attempt to lead New Orleans to the postseason.

That won’t be happening, though.

According to a report from Pro Football Talk, the Saints have already made a decision on Newton. They will not be pursuing him.

Per source, the Saints will not be pursuing Cam Newton to replace Jameis Winston. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 1, 2021

Newton has been a free agent quarterback since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season.

The Saints currently have Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill at the quarterback position. Hill was out on Sunday with a concussion, while Siemian led the franchise to a big upset win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It appears that head coach Sean Payton is comfortable with Siemian and Hill moving forward.