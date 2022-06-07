Cam Newton Has Brutally Honest Admission On Last Season

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 28: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Free-agent quarterback Cam Newton had a pretty telling statement about his tenure with the Panthers in 2021.

He spoke on "The Pivot Podcast" about how he put himself in an "effed up situation" last year but still has the desire to play.

"In Carolina, I put myself into another f'cked up situation," Newton said. "I signed on Thursday and was playing on Sunday. The next week, I started and I was still trying to learn the offense. Before I allow the narrative to be made that I don't have it anymore, I'm just saying that I put myself in a f"cked up situation. That had a ricochet effect toward how people think of me."

Newton was brought in after starting quarterback Sam Darnold got banged up.

He ended up appearing in eight games while getting the start in three of them and finished with 684 yards through the air, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.

He likely won't be a starter for a team this upcoming season, but he's still valuable as a backup.

We'll have to see where he lands.