Patriots Announce Injury Update For QB Cam Newton

Cam Newton is coming off the worst passing performance of his season. The New England Patriots quarterback completed just 9 of 18 passes for 84 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

The bad performance came in a win, though, as New England topped Arizona, 20-17, on a game-winning field goal.

Newton is now dealing with an injury this week, according to the team.

New England announced on Wednesday that Newton was limited at practice with an abdomen injury. His status for Sunday’s game is unclear, though he’s expected to play.

QB Cam Newton (abdomen) was limited in practice today, according to the Patriots' official participation report. CB J.C. Jackson (hip) was also limited. LB Anfernee Jennings did not participate due to an illness. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 2, 2020

Despite Newton’s struggles against Arizona, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is sticking with the former No. 1 overall pick at QB.

“We’ve won three of our last four games,” Belichick said Monday afternoon during an appearance on WEEI sports radio. “Hopefully we can continue to play good football on offense, defense and special teams and have a chance of being competitive this week and moving forward.”

Belichick had said following Sunday’s game that he wasn’t concerned about the passing game.

“We just kind of keep working to get better. Cam threw for 350 last week. The most important thing is we made the plays we needed to make to win. That’s what the goal will be every week,” he said.

New England, 5-6, is set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.