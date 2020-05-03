There’s Only 1 Major NFL Quarterback “Domino” Left To Fall

The 2020 NFL offseason has been an extremely eventful one for the league’s quarterbacks.

From Tom Brady leaving New England for Tampa Bay to Philip Rivers signing with the Colts to Jameis Winston latching on in New Orleans, several of the league’s big-name QBs have been on the move so far this offseason.

Another notable move happened on Saturday night. Longtime Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton signed a one-year deal in Dallas.

This leaves just one major NFL quarterback “domino” still needing to fall, as noted by ESPN NFL insider Field Yates.

“And now we wait for the last major QB domino to fall: Cam Newton,” he wrote following Dalton’s signing with the Cowboys.

And now we wait for the last major QB domino to fall: Cam Newton. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 3, 2020

There isn’t much known regarding Newton’s impending decision.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick was released by the Carolina Panthers last month. He’s been linked to a couple of different teams – New England, Jacksonville – but it’s unclear who really has interest.

It’s possible Newton will choose to wait until training camp/preseason begins. There is likely to be a quarterback injury or two and Newton could sign with whatever team ends up needing a healthy quarterback.