Cam Newton Shares Honest Admission About His Performance

The New England Patriots are back in playoff contention after winning four of their last five games. New England is coming off a blowout win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cam Newton has obviously played a major role in these wins, but he hasn’t been doing much with his arm as of late.

On Sunday, the Patriots’ starting quarterback threw for just 69 yards. Newton completed 12 of 19 passes for 69 yards and one touchdown. Clearly, that didn’t really matter, as New England won by 45 points, but it’s rare to see a team win when your quarterback throws for less than 100 yards.

Newton admitted this much on Tuesday morning.

The Patriots quarterback is doing his weekly interview on The Greg Hill Show. Newton admitted that his passing numbers leave a lot to be desired at the moment.

“Like I said, it’s not the sexiest thing to see a quarterback throw for 69 yards,” Newton said on Tuesday morning.

That’s a fair point.

However, winning trumps everything, and the Patriots are winning games right now.

New England will look to improve to 7-6 on the season with a win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night football this week.