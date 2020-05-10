NFL Insider Not ‘Ruling Out’ 1 Destination For QB Cam Newton

Cam Newton remains unsigned a couple of months into free agency and it’s unclear where the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick will end up.

One team has been mentioned the most for Newton: the New England Patriots. Jarrett Stidham is currently lined up to replace Tom Brady, and while the Patriots are believed to be high on the second-year QB, he’s extremely unproven.

That has left the door open for Newton in New England – at least somewhat.

NESN contributor Mike Lombardi does not think the timing is right for Newton with the Patriots. However, he’s not completely ruling it out just yet.

“Still, if Newton’s medical and price tag aligns with the Patriots’ salary cap thinking, I would never rule them out as potential suitor,” he wrote.

Newton is reportedly open to taking a backup job, although he obviously prefers to be a starter. Perhaps Newton would take a small deal from New England to be the backup. He could then seize the starting job if Stidham struggles.

The former Auburn Tigers star has been impressive in workout videos posted this offseason. He missed most of the 2019 season with an injury, but he’s expected to be close to full health now.

Where do you see Newton playing in 2020?