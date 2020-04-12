Cam Newton Is Rumored To Have Interest In 1 NFL Team

Cam Newton remains on the free agent market and the former MVP quarterback could be there for a while.

The Carolina Panthers officially released the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback last month. The Matt Rhule era is underway and it’ll start with Teddy Bridgewater behind center.

Newton, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, has been released. He’s yet to have any serious interest from NFL teams a couple of weeks into his time on the open market.

The 30-year-old quarterback has been linked to a couple of notable teams, though, and Newton is rumored to have interest in signing with one of them.

Newton reportedly is interested in signing with the Patriots. It remains to be seen if that interest in reciprocated in New England.

Cam’s not settling. He wants his spot back. pic.twitter.com/4cESHWNGqt — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 11, 2020

Newton does look good in a Patriots uniform.

Man, this just looks great. pic.twitter.com/EyQVFUxrHK — Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) April 11, 2020

The Patriots currently have Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer on the quarterback depth chart. New England could also look to draft a quarterback later this month.

Should Bill Belichick go after Newton in free agency?