3 Teams Make Sense For Cam Newton After The NFL Draft

Cam Newton was reportedly waiting until after the NFL Draft to finalize his free agency decision. The quarterback picture would be clearer following the draft and Newton would have a better understanding of where he’s needed.

Well, the draft is over, with several notable teams taking quarterbacks – and a couple of notable teams not taking quarterbacks – so it’s time to assess Newton’s market.

Three teams make the most sense for Newton following the NFL Draft. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback is the lone big-name quarterback on the open market with Jameis Winston reportedly finalizing a one-year deal.

Here are the three NFL franchises who make the most sense for the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick.

New England Patriots

Bill Belichick’s franchise did not draft a single quarterback over the weekend. The Patriots like Jarrett Stidham, but are they willing to put all of their eggs in his basket?

Newton to New England on a one-year deal could make a lot of sense for both parties.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville is high on Gardner Minshew, who showed promise as a rookie, but they were rumored to be a ‘dark-horse’ landing spot for Tua Tagovailoa. That didn’t happen, so maybe the Jaguars will make a run at Newton, who would provide needed depth at the position.

Las Vegas Raiders

We’re still not really sure how Jon Gruden feels about his quarterbacks. He doesn’t seem to be sold on Derek Carr and free agent signing Marcus Mariota hasn’t inspired much confidence lately.

The Raiders have officially made the move to Las Vegas and Newton would certainly provide a spark at the position in a new city.

***

Where do you see Newton ultimately signing?