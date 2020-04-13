Anonymous Coach Names 1 Ideal Landing Spot For Cam Newton

Cam Newton remains a free agent quarterback a couple of weeks after getting released by the Carolina Panthers. That could be the case for a while, too.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is reportedly being patient. He believes he’s a starting quarterback and will wait for the right opportunity.

Could the right opportunity be in the AFC West? One anonymous coach seems to think so.

Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman spoke to an anonymous assistant coach who believes Newton would lead the Las Vegas Raiders to the playoffs.

“They’d make the playoffs with him at quarterback,” the coach told Freeman.

The Raiders, who are moving to Las Vegas for the 2020 season, already have Derek Carr at quarterback. But Jon Gruden seems far from convinced by Carr.

Gruden’s team went 7-9 in 2019. Perhaps a healthy Newton would elevate the Raiders enough in 2020 to make the playoffs.

Is Gruden willing to make that kind of move, though? That remains to be seen.

We’ll likely have more clarity on Newton’s future following the NFL Draft later this month.