There’s 1 Dark Horse Landing Spot For QB Cam Newton

Cam Newton remains unsigned two-plus months into NFL free agency and there aren’t any clear landing spots in sight.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick was released by the Carolina Panthers at the start of free agency. Carolina is choosing to move on with free agent signee Teddy Bridgewater.

Newton has been linked to teams like the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers, but it’s unclear if either team has interest in signing him.

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick offered up one dark-horse destination for Newton: the Los Angeles Rams. He thinks Newton could be a great fit in Sean McVay’s offense.

Of course, the Rams already have a quarterback in Jared Goff, and not a ton of cap space. So, a Newton signing is probably not likely.

“I know that the Rams can’t really fit Cam, hypothetically, under their salary cap. But can you think of a Cam Newton and Sean McVay pairing? What would be better for Cam than that considering how Sean likes to run his offense? I have no idea why Cam isn’t signed right now or why teams aren’t kicking the tires more,” Riddick suggested on ESPN.

Newton is reportedly open to a backup role, so maybe he’ll end up on a team like the Rams, Patriots or Steelers.

For now, though, he’ll continue to wait.