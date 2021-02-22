Cam Newton Reveals If He’s Considering Retiring From The NFL

The 2020 NFL season was not a good one for Cam Newton, but the former No. 1 overall draft pick does not plan on making it his last.

Newton, 31, had a rough season in New England. The former Carolina Panthers star was signed to a one-year deal by the Patriots in free agency. Newton had some solid games to start the season, but battled COVID-19 and struggled for most of the second half.

The Patriots had one of the worst offenses in the NFL and Newton’s passing game struggles were a big part of that.

While Newton had a rough 2020, he doesn’t plan on stepping away from the game. Newton appeared on Brandon Marshall’s podcast and was asked if he’s considering retiring. The former Auburn Tigers star had a blunt response.

“Hell no! I can’t go out like that. I hear all of that talk. My pride won’t allow me to do it,” Newton said, per Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “There aren’t 32 guys better than me.”

If Newton plays like he did in 2020, that statement might be questionable, but it’s fair to expect him to bounce back in 2021.

The free agent quarterback will officially hit the open market when the new league year begins on March 17.