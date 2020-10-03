Cam Newton Reveals Why He Hasn’t Been Going Out Much

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has had a pretty stellar start to the 2020 NFL regular season. The Patriots, thanks in part to Newton’s play, are off to a 2-1 start to the year. The lone loss was at Seattle in a game that came down to the final play.

Newton, who was released by the Carolina Panthers at the start of free agency, has been making the rest of the NFL look foolish for not signing him. The Patriots signed Newton after he spent months on the open market.

The former No. 1 overall pick has certainly delivered so far. Newton has made it clear how important this season is. The former Auburn Tigers star recently explained why he didn’t move his family up to Boston with him.

“I am a person who takes everything to heart, I mean anything,” Newton said on WEEI’s ‘The Greg Hill Show.’. “The whole decision, and not to keep beating a dead horse, this is a business trip for me. The fact that I don’t have none of my children here in Boston with me and the fact that I haven’t been able to see them on a regularity, that’s angry in itself for me. I wake up every morning missing the hell out of my children, and knowing that if I don’t do what I am supposed to do, then this could be good riddance for me. That is as serious as I am making it and that’s as serious it is.

“Not to mention, I have so much to prove. I could care less about other critics, but more or less I have so much to prove to myself. I have seen a lot of great football being played. I have seen a lot of great football being played over the time I was injured and whatnot. You have to question yourself and question the man that you are and say, ‘Can you still play at a high level?’ There’s an expectation that I have for myself and I am just trying to meet it every single day of my life.”

It’s been basically all football for Newton.

Cam Newton was asked if he's been able to get out in Boston or Providence much: "Thanks to Dolla Bill and Mickey D's, I've had my plate full." — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 1, 2020

(That’s Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels, for those unaware.)

The Patriots are scheduled to take on the Chiefs in Week 4. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on CBS.